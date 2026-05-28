Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated version of its entry-level hatchback in the Indian market today. Until now, the manufacturer has been teasing the model, revealing major changes in design and interiors. However, they held onto some of the finer details, which will be revealed at the launch event today. It is to be noted that this is the first major update for the hatchback in a while and is aimed at strengthening its position against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, and others.
In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the launch of the 2026 Tata Tiago and 2026 Tiago EV. Stay tuned!
2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch: Return Of Aspiration
Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors, said the Tiago is more than an upgrade and called it a "return of aspiration" to the Indian market.
2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch: Features
Tata Tiago now gets features like 360-degree camera, dual wireless phone charger, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, and more.
2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch: Segment First Features
The updated Tiago brings many segment-first features, including the twin-cylinder technology in the CNG powertrain variant, along with an AMT gearbox. It also claims to have a four-star GNCAP safety rating.
2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch: Improved Safety
The Tata Tiago facelift gets an improvement in safety with six standard airbags, a blind spot monitor, an electronic stability program, and changes in the chassis.
2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch: Shailesh Chandra Takes The Stage
Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors, says the Tiago EV aims to make electric mobility more accessible for consumers in India without compromising the safety.
Tata Tiago Facelift Launch LIVE: Expected Price
With the changes in place, the 2026 Tata Tiago is expected to have a higher price tag compared to the outgoing model. The outgoing model has a starting price of Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom), which is likely to increase to around Rs 5 lakh.
2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch: Safety Features
For safety, the Tata Tiago is expected to get six airbags as standard, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and more.
2026 Tata Tiago LIVE Update: Features
The Tata Tiago now comes with a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, dual wireless phone charges, and rear AC vents. It is also expected to get a six-speaker sound system, a cooled glove box, and more such features.
2026 Tata Tiago Launch LIVE: In-cabin Tech
The infotainment system is now a floating screen on the Tiago, along with a floating screen for the instrument cluster. The ‘TIAGO’ badge on the center of the dashboard has been repositioned lower to the climate control panel, which retains the familiar rotary knobs and toggle switches with a clear look. It is placed on a black panel.
2026 Tata Tiago Launch: Refreshed Interior
Tata has significantly revamped the interior of the Tiago with the 2026 facelift. Although it maintains a black-and-light grey color scheme, the dashboard is now more vertical and includes a new free-standing display for the driver. Additionally, it features a slightly updated 2-spoke steering wheel with a lit Tata logo.
Tata Tiago Facelift LIVE Launch: Rear Design
At the rear, the hatchback gets a new design for the LED taillamps featuring vertical lines. These seem to be connected with the brand's logo in the middle. The rear end also gets a wiper, "Tiago" lettering on the tailgate, and a new design for the bumper with vertical reflectors.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Launch LIVE Update: Front Fascia
The Tata Tiago EV sports a similar style to its ICE counterpart. However, the black panel in the electric vehicle is replaced by a body coloured panel. At the lower end, the car has vertical slats with a design that separates it from the combustion engine powered version.
Tata Tiago Facelift Launch LIVE Update: Fresh Style
Tata Motors has already revealed the design of the Tiago facelift and its electric counterpart. Based on the images revealed, the car is getting a major design update, with a new eyebrow-like LED DRL design for the headlight housing. This contributed to giving the car a sharper look. The presence of a black panel in the middle complements it.
Tata Tiago Facelift Launch LIVE: Launch Today
Tata Motors is launching the updated version of the Tiago in the Indian market today. The car will come with major changes in design and interior with ICE, CNG, and electric powertrains. This is the first major update of the hatchback since the launch of the outgoing model and is expected to bring major additions to the list of features.