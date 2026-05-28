Tata Motors is all set to launch the updated version of its entry-level hatchback in the Indian market today. Until now, the manufacturer has been teasing the model, revealing major changes in design and interiors. However, they held onto some of the finer details, which will be revealed at the launch event today. It is to be noted that this is the first major update for the hatchback in a while and is aimed at strengthening its position against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, and others.

In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the launch of the 2026 Tata Tiago and 2026 Tiago EV. Stay tuned!