2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Spotted With TFT Display Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the next-generation Pulsar 125 in mid-August. Test mules of the updated motorcycle have been spotted on Indian roads. The upcoming Pulsar will feature a TFT instrument cluster, hinting at a more feature-rich variant and signalling Bajaj's intent to bring premium technology to the entry-level commuter sportbike segment.

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is set to receive a comprehensive styling update, with several changes visible on the latest test mule. Up front, the motorcycle features a new LED headlamp, a revised front fender and a repositioned number plate mounted above the headlight for improved visibility. The windscreen retains its familiar silhouette but gets smoother, rounded edges that lend the front end a cleaner appearance.

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Along the sides, the fuel tank has been redesigned with sharper tank extensions, giving the bike a more muscular and aggressive stance. New graphics further enhance its sporty appeal.

Other updates include a switch to a toe-only gear shifter, replacing the current heel-and-toe setup, while a new plastic chain cover could help reduce weight. At the rear, the bike gets a redesigned taillamp, a dual-tone exhaust, larger split grab rails, and revised pillion footpegs and brake pedal. The Pulsar 125 continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and retains telescopic front forks and LED indicators.

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A major highlight of the upcoming Pulsar 125 is its new TFT instrument cluster, which appears similar to the unit offered on the recently launched Pulsar N160 SS. The upgraded display is expected to bring Bluetooth connectivity, enabling features such as call and SMS notifications along with turn-by-turn navigation. While it is likely to gain connected features, more premium functions like Google Maps mirroring and Wi-Fi connectivity may remain exclusive to higher-capacity Pulsar models.

The test bike has also been spotted with a Type-C USB charging port and hazard lights, adding to its everyday practicality. Mechanically, Bajaj could revise the 125cc engine to improve refinement and fuel efficiency, although official specifications are yet to be revealed.

Another notable upgrade is the adoption of a rear monoshock suspension, replacing the twin-shock setup used on the current Pulsar 125. Besides potentially improving ride dynamics, the new arrangement also lends the motorcycle a more modern and sporty look.

Recent Updates: Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS

Earlier this month, Bajaj Auto launched the new Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS at Rs 1.33 lakh and Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Both motorcycles are powered by a new 165cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 18 bhp and 14.4 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bikes feature Intelligent Throttle technology, four ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road) and a new Crawl Tech function for smoother low-speed riding.

Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm USD forks and a rear monoshock, while braking comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. Styling remains largely unchanged. The N160 S gets an LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, while the N160 SS adds a TFT display, Google Maps integration, traction control, dual-channel ABS and adjustable levers.