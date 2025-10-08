2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Introduced In India; Here's What It Gets

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the 2025 version of the Fortuner Leader Edition in the Indian market. This is not the first leader edition, though. Before this, the brand had introduced this special version of the SUV back in 2024, and now has followed the same pattern for 2025. This version brings visual upgrades to the SUV without any mechanical revisions.

Starting with the exterior, the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition comes with a new grille replacing the one offered on the standard version. Along with this, the brand has added front and rear bumper spoilers and chrome garnish to improve its visual appeal. The side profile of the vehicle is accentuated by the presence of gloss black alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Fortuner Leader Edition have been designed to offer a sporty feel, according to the brand. It can be seen in the form of new black and maroon dual-tone seats and door trims. In this version, the brand has added auto-folding mirrors and illuminated scuff plates. There is also the addition of features like the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Powering the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition is the same 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbocharged engine. It is tuned to produce 201 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This unit comes paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. This iteration of the SUV missed out on the 4x4 system and comes with a rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration.

Commenting on the launch, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "At Toyota, our customers' evolving lifestyle preferences inspire us to continually refresh and enhance our offerings. We are grateful for the strong acceptance and overwhelming response to the 2024 Fortuner Leader Edition, which has further strengthened the SUV's legacy as an icon on Indian roads."

"Encouraged by this trust, we are delighted to introduce the 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION, an offering for those seeking a sportier, more dynamic SUV. We are confident that this refreshed edition will further delight our customers and reinforce Fortuner's position as the benchmark in the premium SUV segment," he added.