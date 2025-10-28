Chinese Woman Accuses Husband Of Cheating After Attending Fortune Teller Sessions

A woman in China made shocking accusations against her husband, claiming he was having affairs based on a fortune-teller's online predictions

The incident came to light on October 22nd when the Anhui Broadcasting Corporation shared the details. The allegations were based on the words of an online fortune-teller she had paid 500 yuan, reported by South China Morning Post.

Zhao Xingyu, an officer with the Guandao Police Station of the Jiujiang Branch of the Wuhu Public Security Bureau, said, A woman fell victim to a fortune-teller's scam after paying 500 yuan for a consultation, believing that her husband was having an affair because the fortune-teller had a reputation for making accurate predictions.

The woman's husband said that the fortune teller also told his wife that he had gone to hotels with other women and had been in contact with prostitutes.

The husband complained that his wife's nonstop calls to the fortune teller had become unbearable, and he felt he couldn't take it anymore.

Distressed by the false accusations, the husband sought police help, stating that marital life had become impossible under these circumstances.

The police advised the woman to abandon her superstition and helped the couple reach a compromise.