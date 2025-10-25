Toyota Fortuner Modified For Indian Army Use Gets Green Paint; More Details

The internet recently had multiple videos showing green Toyota Fortuners. These SUVs were equipped with military communication equipment. However, at the time, it was not confirmed if the SUV was actually inducted into the army. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet showing the vehicle with a paper on the windshield, saying "On Army Duty". At the time recording, the vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

According to reports, these Toyota Fortuners are part of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, which is responsible for military communications. The primary function of this division is to enable battlefield communication, establish satellite connections, and ensure secure real-time data transmission. As noted, these Fortuners are fitted with satellite communication dishes mounted on the roof.

Currently, the interiors of these Fortuners have not been spied on. However, they will likely feature advanced communication consoles, batteries, radios, and racks. Externally, these Fortuners have been coated in a matte olive green finish and are equipped with black door handles and gunmetal grey alloy wheels.

It is important to mention that the Indian Army has chosen the Sigma 4 variant of the Fortuner, which includes a 4x4 system. This feature is vital for military vehicles. There is speculation that the Diesel Particulate Filter system has been removed to enhance the vehicle's reliability.

It is expected that no modifications or enhancements to performance have been made to these Fortuners. The Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 is powered by a 2.8-liter, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, producing a maximum power of 204 PS and a torque of 420 Nm with the manual transmission, and 500 Nm with the automatic version.