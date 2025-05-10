2025 Honda CBR650R, CB650R E-Clutch Launched In India; Check Price

Honda CB650R E Clutch
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the CBR650R and the CB650R in the country in January 2025. However, at the time, the brand did not introduce the e-clutch variants of the bike available in the global market. Changing that, the Japanese manufacturer has launched the bikes in India, with the prices of CB650R starting at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and CBR650R at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Diving into the details, the E-Clutch system was introduced by the Japanese major in 2023. It is aimed at improving riding convenience by eliminating the need for the clutch lever for the bike's operations. This unit comes paired with a 649 cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine on both bikes. The power unit is tuned to put out 95 hp of power at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque while revving at 9,500 rpm. The e-clutch is paired with a 6-speed transmission to transfer power to the rear wheel.
Both motorcycles feature a 5-inch fully colored TFT display that includes Bluetooth smartphone connectivity through the Honda RoadSync app, allowing users to access navigation, call alerts, and message notifications. The suspension system on both bikes is managed by Showa's 41mm SFF-BP inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock with adjustable preload. In terms of braking, Honda has fitted these bikes with twin disc brakes in the front and a single disc in the rear, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system.
The difference between the bikes can be seen in the form of the design. The Honda CB650R comes with a naked sport body with a neo-retro charm seen in the form of a round headlamp. It is complemented by the presence of a muscular fuel tank. To accompany the design, the brand is offering Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour on the machine.
Meanwhile, the Honda CBR650R has a committed sporty stance with a full fairing and twin-headlamp setup. All of it is aimed at giving the bike a design inspired by its bigger track-bred siblings. Completing the design are Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic paint scheme options.
