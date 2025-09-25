Honda Big Bikes Get Price Hike Of Up To Rs 2.92 Lakh Post GST Reforms

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a price hike for its big bike portfolio in the Indian market. The changes in the price tags of the models follow the announcement of revised GST rates by the government for models with an engine capacity above 350 cc, while the models with a lower capacity have received a reduction in prices. Presently, the brand has multiple models in the Indian market in the middle-weight category, which have been affected by the changes. Here we take a look at the details.

Starting with the smallest of the range, the Rebel 500 has received a price hike of Rs 37,000. Meanwhile, the next in line, the NX500 Adventure Tourer, has received a hike of up to Rs 43,000. Higher in the hierarchy are the CB750 Hornet, the CB650R, and the CBR650R, which have seen a hike of up to Rs 62,000, Rs 70,000, and Rs 76,000, respectively.

The XL750 Transalp, a midsize adventure motorcycle, has received a hike of Rs 81,000. Meanwhile, the X-ADV, an adventure-styled maxi-scooter, has got a price hike of Rs 88,000. Additionally, the line includes the CB1000 Hornet SP, the most value-for-money 1000cc four-cylinder motorcycle available in India. It now has its price tag increased by Rs 93,000.

Full Price List

HONDA BIG BIKE PRICES POST GST REFORM Model Old price New price Difference Rebel 500 Rs 5.12 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 37,000 NX500 Rs 5.90 lakh Rs 6.33 lakh Rs 43,000 CB750 Hornet Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 9.22 lakh Rs 62,000 CB650R Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 70,000 CBR650R Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 11.16 lakh Rs 76,000 XL750 Transalp Rs 11.00 lakh Rs 11.81 lakh Rs 81,000 X-ADV Rs 11.91 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 88,000 CB1000 Hornet SP Rs 12.36 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 93,000 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Rs 28.99 lakh Rs 31.18 lakh Rs 2.19 lakh GL1800 Gold Wing Tour Rs 39.90 lakh Rs 42.82 lakh Rs 2.92 lakh

Completing Honda's lineup of larger motorcycles is the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, a litre-class superbike, which has received a price hike of Rs 2.19 lakh. The brand's flagship product, the GL1800 Gold Wing Tour, has seen a hike of Rs 2.92 lakh.