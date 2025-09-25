Advertisement

Honda Big Bikes Get Price Hike Of Up To Rs 2.92 Lakh Post GST Reforms

Honda's big bike portfolio in the Indian market has 9 motorcycles and one scooter.

Read Time: 2 mins
Image For Representation

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a price hike for its big bike portfolio in the Indian market. The changes in the price tags of the models follow the announcement of revised GST rates by the government for models with an engine capacity above 350 cc, while the models with a lower capacity have received a reduction in prices. Presently, the brand has multiple models in the Indian market in the middle-weight category, which have been affected by the changes. Here we take a look at the details.

Starting with the smallest of the range, the Rebel 500 has received a price hike of Rs 37,000. Meanwhile, the next in line, the NX500 Adventure Tourer, has received a hike of up to Rs 43,000. Higher in the hierarchy are the CB750 Hornet, the CB650R, and the CBR650R, which have seen a hike of up to Rs 62,000, Rs 70,000, and Rs 76,000, respectively.

The XL750 Transalp, a midsize adventure motorcycle, has received a hike of Rs 81,000. Meanwhile, the X-ADV, an adventure-styled maxi-scooter, has got a price hike of Rs 88,000. Additionally, the line includes the CB1000 Hornet SP, the most value-for-money 1000cc four-cylinder motorcycle available in India. It now has its price tag increased by Rs 93,000.

Full Price List

HONDA BIG BIKE PRICES POST GST REFORM
ModelOld priceNew priceDifference
Rebel 500Rs 5.12 lakhRs 5.49 lakhRs 37,000
NX500Rs 5.90 lakhRs 6.33 lakhRs 43,000
CB750 HornetRs 8.60 lakhRs 9.22 lakhRs 62,000
CB650RRs 9.60 lakhRs 10.30 lakhRs 70,000
CBR650RRs 10.40 lakhRs 11.16 lakhRs 76,000
XL750 TransalpRs 11.00 lakhRs 11.81 lakhRs 81,000
X-ADVRs 11.91 lakhRs 12.79 lakhRs 88,000
CB1000 Hornet SPRs 12.36 lakhRs 13.29 lakhRs 93,000
CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPRs 28.99 lakhRs 31.18 lakhRs 2.19 lakh
GL1800 Gold Wing TourRs 39.90 lakhRs 42.82 lakhRs 2.92 lakh

Completing Honda's lineup of larger motorcycles is the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, a litre-class superbike, which has received a price hike of Rs 2.19 lakh. The brand's flagship product, the GL1800 Gold Wing Tour, has seen a hike of Rs 2.92 lakh.

