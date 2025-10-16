2026 Honda CB650R, CBR650R Updated With New Colours; Details

Honda has revealed the new colour options of the CB650R and the CBR650R with the 2026 update. The present version of the street-naked Honda CB650R is offered with two colour options, namely Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. Meanwhile, the CBR650R has Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX 300 Vs KTM 250 Adventure Comparison: Specs, Price, And More

With the 2026 update, the Honda CBR650 gets four new color options, namely- Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic with Graphite Black Metallic accents, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic with Graphite Black Metallic details, Candy Energy Orange with Graphite Black Metallic accents, and Grand Prix Red with Graphite Black Metallic highlights.

2026 Honda CB650R

Also, the new Honda CBR650R gets a new colour on the palette, Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic with yellow accent.

Also Read: Diwali Discounts: Best Deals On Electric Commuter Motorcycles - Oben Rorr EZ Sigma To Ola Roadster X

While the Honda 650 duo has been updated with new color options, the mechanical and technical aspects remain the same. The 2026 Honda CB650R and the CBR650R are powered by a 649cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that produces 94 hp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

Honda CBR650R

At present, the bikes have been unveiled exclusively for the European market. Meanwhile, the CB650R and CBR650R continue to be available in India, priced at Rs 10.30 lakh and Rs 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.