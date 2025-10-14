Diwali Discounts: Best Deals On Electric Commuter Motorcycles - Oben Rorr EZ To Ola Roadster X

With India's electric two-wheeler adoption accelerating like never before, this Diwali season is the perfect time for buyers to switch to premium, smart electric motorcycles. From tech-loaded long-range machines to feature-rich city commuters, EV brands are unveiling festive offers that make the switch to electric both rewarding and affordable.



If you're planning to bring home an advanced electric ride this Diwali, here are the top commuter EV bikes that deserve your attention:

1. Oben Rorr EZ Sigma



The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma is a commuter e-motorcycle built for Indian roads, combining comfort, performance, and smart features. Priced at an introductory Rs 1.29 lakh for the 3.4 kWh variant and Rs 1.39 lakh for the 4.4 kWh variant, the bike delivers a top speed of 95 kmph, quick 0–40 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds, and an IDC range of up to 175 km.



Key highlights include a 5-inch TFT colour display with navigation, smart alerts, trip meter, Reverse Mode for easy city manoeuvring, app-based GPS security, remote diagnostics, and ride tracking. Fast charging (0–80%) starts from just 1.5 hours, while bold graphics and multiple colour options add to its festive appeal. Backed by an 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty, it ensures long-term ownership confidence.



This Diwali Deal: Under Oben's Mega Diwali Utsav, buyers get benefits worth up to Rs 35,000 including a Rs 20,000 discount already included in the pricing, up to Rs 10,000 cashback, an assured gold coin, and a chance to win the latest iPhone.



2. Revolt RV400



The Revolt RV400 continues to be one of India's popular commuter e-motorcycles, thanks to its affordability and connected features. Priced between Rs 1.24 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers three riding modes: Eco (40 kmph, 150 km range), Normal (65 kmph, 100 km range), and Sport (85 kmph, 80 km range).



It is powered by a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery that charges 0–80% in 3.5 hours. The bike comes with LED lighting, upside-down forks, an adjustable monoshock, a ground clearance of 200 mm, and a lightweight 115 kg frame. Both the motorcycle and battery come with a 5-year/75,000 km warranty.



3. Ola Roadster X



The Ola Roadster X is available in four battery variants and is powered by an 11 kW motor. The X+ variant delivers a top speed of 125 kmph and an impressive certified range of up to 501 km, while lower variants offer around 252 km range. Standard charging takes 5.9 hours (2.5–4.5 kWh) or 8 hours (9.1 kWh).



Features include brake-by-wire technology with regenerative braking, multiple ride modes (Eco, Normal, Sports), MoveOS smart connectivity with OTA updates, geofencing, and a 7-inch touchscreen for navigation, music, and smart controls.



4. Matter Aera



The Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle, blends bold design with innovation. Priced from Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), it houses a 10 kW motor paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. It accelerates 0–60 kmph in under 6 seconds and delivers a 125 km range on a 5 kWh battery with Smart BMS and IP67 protection.



Premium features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and media controls, hands-free navigation, riding stats, smart park assist, passive keyless entry, and key-fob technology.



5. PURE EV EcoDryft



The PURE EV EcoDryft is also a compelling option. Priced at around Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi with subsidies) and up to Rs 1.15 lakh in other regions, the EcoDryft is designed as a commuter-friendly motorcycle with a balance of range, comfort, and everyday usability. It comes equipped with a 3.0 kWh AIS-156 certified battery paired with a 3 kW motor, delivering a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and a top speed of 75 kmph. Charging from 20–80% takes around three hours, while a full charge is achieved in about six hours.



Riders also get three riding modes—Drive, Cross-Over, and Thrill—allowing flexibility based on road and performance needs. The EcoDryft includes practical features like LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, regenerative braking, telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, and alloy wheels, making it a strong value-driven choice for daily commuting.