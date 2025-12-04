Honda CB125R Gets Aesthetic Upgrade For MY26 With New Colours

Honda has updated its entry-level CB motorcycle, the CB125R, for 2026. This iteration of the motorcycle comes with minor changes in its aesthetics. The updates can be seen in the form of fresh tones. Meanwhile, the mechanical elements of the motorcycle remain the same. It is worth mentioning that the motorcycle is now available in four new colours in the international market.

The CB125R is the newest model to feature an entirely revamped color scheme for 2026, now available in Matt Rock Gray, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic, Zefiro Blue Metallic, and Matt Pearl Diaspro Red.

Also Read: Norton Atlas India Launch Likely In 2026: All We Know So Far

The remaining aspects of the bike retain many of the high-quality features from the previous version, including 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD front forks. At the rear, it is equipped with a non-adjustable monoshock.

For braking, a 296 mm hubless floating front disc is utilized, which is paired with a radial-mount Nissin four-piston caliper. A 220 mm disc is combined with a single-piston caliper for the rear. Both braking systems are controlled by two-channel ABS, and the 2026 CB125R once again incorporates full LED lighting and a five-inch TFT display.

The bike has a wheelbase of 1345 mm and offers a ground clearance of 140 mm. The seat height is set at a comfortable 816 mm, while the overall kerb weight of the motorcycle is 130 kg.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Tour Debuts With Touring Upgrades

Powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the current power unit of the CB125R was introduced during an engine upgrade in 2021. Its significant update took place in 2024, enabling it to comply with Euro5+ emission regulations. The CB125R generates 14.7 bhp at 10,000rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 8,000rpm.

Beginning in October, Honda has updated the color schemes for several models in its CB lineup, including the CB650R, which is part of the middleweight naked motorcycle segment. The CB500 Hornet and CB750 Hornet received similar enhancements as part of their 2026 update, which also saw the introduction of Honda's E-Clutch technology.

Also Read: Greaves Electric Mobility Expands Alt Mobility Partnership For Commercial EV Leasing Push

The Honda CB125R is not on sale in the Indian market. However, the other motorcycles of the CB family are on sale in the country. The list includes CB125 Hornet, CB300F, CB350C, CB350, CB350 Highness, CB350RS, and CB650R. Meanwhile, the CB300R was recently removed from its lineup in the country.