Wearing Veshti, PM Modi Offers Prayers At Meenakshi Amman Temple

The PM travelled to the temple by road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in this city and offered prayers.

PM Modi was clad in the traditional "veshti" (dhoti), shirt and "angavastram" during his visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on its official Twitter handle.

It also shared pictures of Modi, here to address an NDA poll rally on Friday, being received by temple priests who accorded "poorna kumbha" honour to him.

PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Madurai and Kanyakumari on April 2 in support of NDA candidates.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are slated on April 6 and the BJP is facing the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

BJP is also contesting the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar, who died of COVID-19, last year.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is the party candidate for the bypoll.