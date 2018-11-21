Vasundhara Raje Neglected Jodhpur As It Is My Hometown: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to teach Vasundhara Raje a lesson.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Wednesday apologised to the people of Jodhpur for lack of development and said it was neglected by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as he hails from the district.

He appealed to the people to teach Ms Raje a lesson.

"She (Raje) did not do any development work in the entire Marwar region, especially in Jodhpur, because I belong to Jodhpur. I tender my apology for being the reason for this neglect," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

Speaking about the rebellion within the Congress over ticket distribution for the December 7 assembly polls, Mr Gehlot said the party will be able to placate the rebels.

"We call upon all the rebels to withdraw their nominations in favour of the party as well as the country," he said.

He assured that deserving workers will be given place in the party and government after the election.

New and young candidates have been given tickets by the Congress keeping in mind the party's future, he added.

"These young leaders would be working closely with the senior and veteran leaders of the party," the Congress leader said.

Mr Gehlot filed his nomination for Sardarpura seat on Monday.

Reportedly, his nomination papers showed that his assets have increased 10 times in 10 years.

Mr Gehlot said the growth was due to the rise in the prices of property.

"This property is what I received as my share in the parental property. Due to a spurt in the property prices, it has become so expensive," he said.

He lashed out at the BJP and said it was misleading them by saying that he had turned a "karorpati" (millionaire).

He said he had given the details of his assets honestly.

"This was a natural rise. I did not do anything. In all these years, neither did I purchase any jewellery nor any piece of land. I had purchased one house in 1990 for Rs 90,000 and one in Jaipur for Rs 9 lakh and it is in a bad state," Mr Gehlot said.

The Congress leader is on a campaign trail in Jodhpur and has inaugurated candidates' election offices here and in Soorsagar over the last three days.