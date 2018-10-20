BJP Has No Trust In Their Rajasthan Lawmakers, Says Sachin Pilot

Mr Pilot claimed Congress would come to the power in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today said when the BJP has no trust in its lawmakers, how could the party will face the people of the state.

He was reacting to speculation that Bharatiya Janata Party may drop over half of its sitting lawmakers in state polls.

"Today, the BJP is talking about dropping 100-125 lawmakers. If they do not have trust in its lawmakers, then how could the party claim the trust of the common man", said Mr Pilot.

He has come to Jodhpur today afternoon to offer his condolences over the demise of Mr Kanwarsen, the elder brother of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Mr Kanwarsen had passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

While talking to media at the airport in Jodhpur, Mr Pilot said Congress would come to the power in the state.

While replying to a question about Rajput leader Manvendra Singh joining the party, Mr Pilot said that chief minister Vasundhara Raje has insulted different communities whether they are farmers, kshatriya, Dalit, backward or forward.

Rajasthan BJP lawmaker Manvendra Singh, who is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of assembly elections in the state.

"Raje has humiliated person and communities in her entire tenure whereas the Congress has a culture of respecting all," said Mr Pilot.

He said people have been joining the party due to the devotion towards Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party.