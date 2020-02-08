'Don't Be Lazy': Priyanka Gandhi To Delhi Residents As Voters Head To Polls

Delhi Election: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on voters to exercise their franchise today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called on Delhi residents to not be "lazy" and vote in large numbers in today's Assembly election. Accompanying her mother, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, while she cast her vote at Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi, Ms Gandhi Vadra told reporters: "Everyone should come out and vote. It is extremely important. Don't be lazy".

Ms Gandhi Vadra is expected to vote later today from the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in the capital's Lodhi Road area. Her brother - former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi - voted from Aurangzeb Lane. All three Gandhi family members live within the New Delhi Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal, who is seeking a third straight term from the constituency and whose AAP is looking to retain power in Delhi, has already voted as well; he did so from the Civil Lines area and was accompanied by his wife Sunita and son Pulkit.

Polling booths across Delhi opened at 8 am but the first two hours saw a poor turnout, with only 4.3 per cent reported. The figure improved to 6.3 per cent by 11 am and jumped to 15.6 per cent by 12 noon.

Nearly 1.5 crore voters will decide between giving Chief Minister Kejriwal's AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) a second term or replacing it with the BJP.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before the AAP ousted it, has run a relatively lacklustre campaign and is seen by many as a distant third option, with top leaders like Ms Gandhi Vadra and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, barely campaigning.

The polling marks the end of a bitter face-off that saw exceptionally coarse language and communally-charged attacks.

Tight security arrangements are in place across the national capital with extra vigil in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is going on, and other sensitive areas.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 54.3 per cent of the vote, while the BJP got 32 per cent and the Congress managed just 9.6 per cent. While the AAP won 67 seats in 2015, since then the party has conceded one seat to the BJP in a bypoll and six of its lawmakers have been disqualified over joining other parties