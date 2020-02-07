Arvind Kejriwal Gets Election Commission Notice For February 3 Video On Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal has to respond to the notice by 5 pm on Saturday.

The Election Commission today issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a February 3 video tweet that listed out "differences" between the Aam Aadmi Party and other parties. He has been asked to respond by 5 pm on Saturday.

The notice issued to Arvind Kejriwal cited a complaint filed by the BJP on February 4. According to the complaint, the video uploaded by the Delhi Chief Minister was intended at "gaining votes by aggravating existing differences/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities in violation of the Model Code of Conduct".

The video posted by Arvind Kejriwal seemed to claim that rival parties and media channels loyal to them are more interested in playing communal politics to win the assembly elections while the AAP government wants to ensure the city's all-round development. The notice issued to the Delhi Chief contained a complete transcript of the video tweet.

The Election Commission said that it is "prima facie" of the view that the video, which has the "potential to disturb communal harmony and aggravate existing differences between social and religious communities", was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.