Poll Body Notice To Yogi Adityanath For 'AAP Offering Biryani' Comment

Yogi Adityanath was served a notice by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was today served a notice by the Election Commission for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during an election rally in Delhi last week. Yogi Adityanath was issued the notice for his remarks about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being "busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh".

In its letter the poll body told the UP Chief Minister that "prima facie you have violated provision of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)... therefore the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position... on or before 5 pm on February 7, 2020".

The poll body also cautions Yogi Adityanath that failure to make a statement will result in a decision being made "without any further reference to you".

However, given that campaigning for the Delhi election ended this evening, it is unclear what punishment the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will receive should he be found to be in violation of the MCC.

The Shaheen Bagh site, where over 200 women have braved the Delhi winter to agitate against the law, has emerged as the epicentre of nationwide protests and also as the main target of the BJP's vitriolic attacks as the party tries to make it the focus of Delhi polls.

In his speech at Delhi's Badarpur constituency Yogi Adityanath accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress - the BJP's two biggest rivals in this election - of supporting "divisive forces".

"The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh," he said.

Earlier today Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed Shaheen Bagh had become a breeding ground for suicide bombers conspiring against the country from the capital.

That outrageous comment was the latest in a long line of shockers by BJP MPs and leaders, including Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur, who was caught on camera at an election rally, chanting the first half of a slogan that concludes with a call to gun down traitors - the term by which anti-citizenship law protesters have frequently been called.

Apart from focusing its poll campaign on the Shaheen Bagh protesters, the BJP has also targeted Mr Kejriwal repeatedly, calling him a "terrorist".

Delhi votes for a new 70-member Assembly on Saturday, with results due three days later.