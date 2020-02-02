'Arvind Kejriwal Busy Offering Biryani At Shaheen Bagh': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath accused Arvind Kejriwal of supporting divisive forces.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday that Pakistan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "felt pain" when the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Yogi Adityanath also said the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh is a "malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life in Delhi.

"When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur.

Yogi Adityanath said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports development and nationalism, Congress and Arvind Kejriwal "support divisive forces".

"The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh," he said.

The UP chief minister appealed to the people in Badarpur constituency to vote for the BJP, saying the whole country and the world is watching.

Questioning the motive of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Yogi Adityanath said it was a "pretext to oppose abrogation of Article 370, court's judgement on Ram temple and Triple Talaq ban."

"The Shaheen Bagh protest is a pretext. They had to protest against the removal of Article 370 and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand their problem. Their problem is ban on Triple Talaq."