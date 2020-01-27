'Goli Maaro' Slogans At Union Minister Anurag Thakur's Election Rally In Delhi

BJP leader Anurag Thakur was campaigning in North West Delhi

Minister of State Anurag Thakur was caught on camera at an election rally in Delhi chanting the first half of a slogan that usually concludes with a call to gun down traitors. In a widely shared video Mr Thakur, who was campaigning for Manish Chaudhary, the BJP candidate from North West Delhi's Rithala constituency, can be seen and heard chanting "desh ke gaddaron ko", to which the crowd enthusiastically replied "goli maaro sa***n ko"; the entire chant translates to "shoot down those betray the country".

Reacting to the news BJP sources have claimed the second part of the slogan - "goli maaro sa***n ko (shoot down the traitors)" slogan was actually shouted by the crowd, although in the video shared online it appears the chant was a direct response to Mr Thakur's slogan.

The video also appears to show Mr Thakur unfazed by the crowd's response. At one point in the video he also exhorts the crowd to shout louder, saying, "We should hear even from the last row...Giriraj-ji cannot hear you..."

Election Commission officials have told NDTV a video of the speech has been received and is being examined. "Necessary action" will be taken, the constituency's Returning Officer said, who also noted that "prima facie" the Assembly candidate had also been present.

However, the Returning Officer would not comment on the particulars of the action that could be taken against Anurag Thakur, apart from saying that if such a slogan was indeed raised, a response will be sought from the concerned person(s) through a notice.

According to The Quint Home Minister Amit Shah, who has stepped up his attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, referring to the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, in the city, was present; it is unclear if Mr Shah was there at the time the slogans were raised.

The Congress has also reacted to the unsettling slogan, with the opposition party's women's wing calling it "BJP's desperate attempt to polarise Delhi election".

The disturbing slogan chanted by Anurag Thakur with such gusto has been frequently heard at pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rallies around the country.

Last month BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who served a 48-hour campaigning ban over the weekend for tweets Delhi Police said were "creating enmity among classes", appeared to chant the same slogan during a march in support of the controversial citizenship law.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader who left the party after making corruption allegations against Mr Kejriwal, has a history of making communal and incendiary comments and is the BJP's candidate from Model Town constituency.

Mr Mishra's ban was ordered after the poll body took objection to a Twitter post that referred to "mini-Pakistans" in Delhi - a reference to Shaheen Bagh -, calling it "highly objectionable" and stating it "appeals to communal feelings".

According to reports the slogan was also heard during the attack on students and staff of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier this month, in which 34 were injured.

Delhi Police have yet to make any arrests in this case.

According to news agency ANI the slogan was also heard at a pro-CAA rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur last month, at which people were seen waving the BJP flag.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A rally in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct organized in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch,BJP, RSS and other organizations. pic.twitter.com/uAyCHoAi4z — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Delhi will vote to fill its 70-member Assembly on February 8 with results due February 11. The AAP, currently in power, will hope to replicate its massive victory from five years earlier, when it claimed 67 of those seats, leaving only three for the BJP and none for the Congress.

With input from ANI