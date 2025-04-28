Hearts Bleed For Rogue Nation: Anurag Thakur On Congress Leader's Pak Comment

The BJP's Anurag Thakur has slammed Congress leader Saifuddin Soz's remarks on Pakistan and India's move to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, accusing him of "shamelessly defending Pakistan" and said people like him represent the true face of the Congress. The Congress has distanced itself from the remarks of a handful of leaders, including Mr Soz, and said it stands with the government as it had emphasized in the all-party meet to discuss measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre.

In a post on X today, Mr Thakur accused Mr Soz of being sympathetic to a "rogue nation."

"Pakistan is a habitual offender that takes delight in bleeding India and troubling the world by funding terrorism as its state policy; hence, it must be brought to task. The Narendra Modi government has taken a wise decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, sending a categorical message to Pakistan: don't expect hospitality when you are hostile," his post read.

"The entire nation has unequivocally supported the diplomatic measures taken by the Modi government, exercised with utmost restraint, to counter Pakistan and its terrorism. However, people like former Union Minister in the Congress-led UPA government, Saifuddin Soz, representing the true face of the Congress, are troubled by the government's decision. Shamelessly defending Pakistan, their hearts bleed for a rogue nation," he added.

Earlier today, Mr Soz said if Pakistan says that it was not involved in the Pahalgam attack, India must accept it for now and proceed with the investigation.

"What happened in Pahalgam was tragic and unacceptable. Every Indian should adopt the line that the Prime Minister has adopted. If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better. India and Pakistan are two neighbours; the neighbourhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue. Dialogue and discussion. No military solution, no arms, no sword. Nothing will work except word of mouth, that is dialogue," he had told news agency ANI, adding to the row of comments from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

He also said India should not go as far as to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold.

"Because it is a treaty, it has worked well even during the wars. It offers an advantage to both India and Pakistan. What will we do with the water that is available? It will submerge Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir altogether. Water should flow down to the sea through its own course. I have a feeling we must not go that far," he had said.

Mr Thakur said India will not offer even a drop of water if Pakistan continues to carry out attacks like these. "Let Pakistan and its Friends' Club be very clear: India will not offer even a drop of water if you spill even a drop of our blood," he posted on X.

The BJP has been on the warpath of the comments of several Congress leaders. Siddaramaiah had drawn massive criticism after remarking that he does not favour a war with Pakistan."There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war,' he said initally and later issued a clarification.

Karnataka's Excise Minister RB Timmapur expressed doubts over some survivors' claims thta the terrorists had shot people after checking if they were Hindus. "I feel they didn't ask about religion when they were carrying out the terror attack. In case they did, there shouldn't be this madness of using such a statement to politicise the issue based on religion," he had said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers "ALONE represent the position of the INC".

"What individual Congress leaders are saying is their view... There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, a collective will, a collective response and constant communication between the government and the Opposition. We understand the gravity of the situation and we must stand united," he added.