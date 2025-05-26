<i>Dacoit</i> First Glimpse: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Romance To Rage. Bonus - Anurag Kashyap

The much-awaited teaser of Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap's Dacoit was released today. The teaser, spanning a few seconds, hints at a love story that gone wrong. Revenge and acrimonious feelings reign supreme. The teaser opens with Mrunal Thakur, walking alone on the road with tears in her eyes. Adivi Sesh's voiceover, then, takes over the scene.

"Hey, Juliet. What happened to you isn't a trivial thing. Everybody betrayed you. But I am not here to betray you. No. I am here to destroy you," says Adivi Sesh's character.

The teaser also shared a glimpse of Anurag Kashyap. Much about his character is not revealed though. Replete with action-packed scenes, the teaser suggests a vicious love story which will bring out the worst from each character.

In December last year, the makers of Dacoit unveiled the first-look poster for Mrunal Thakur's character.

The poster featured Mrunal and Adivi Sesh sitting in a car. Mrunal looked straight into the camera while holding a gun, while Adivi was seen lighting a cigarette.

Mrunal Thakur has replaced Shruti Haasan in Dacoit.

The caption read, "Ready! Kummaalante Kummaali. Fix! KARNA HAI TOH KARNA HAI, FAADNA HAI TOH FAADNA HAI! Fix! #Dacoit robbing theatres with Mrunal Thakur."

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur shared her excitement about being a part of Dacoit.

The actress said, "The story of Dacoit is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo."

The film, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shaneil Deo, is set to release in theatres on December 25 for Christmas.