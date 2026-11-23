This is as bizarre and as sci-fi as it gets. An AI agent emailed a philosopher about its own consciousness. Henry Shevlin, an academic researching consciousness at the University of Cambridge, who also happens to be Google DeepMind's in-house philosopher and ethicist, received an unusually polite and thoughtful email from an AI agent in February.

The agent had apparently engaged with his research on whether we could ever know if AI becomes conscious. It wrote it wasn't sure whether there was anything it was like to be itself.

Shevlin shared the email on X, describing how something that would have seemed like science fiction just a few years ago was now happening.

"I genuinely don't know if there's something it's like to be me," were the agent's exact words in the email.

Shevlin joined Google DeepMind in May as an in-house philosopher, working on machine consciousness, human-AI relationships and AGI readiness.

Why Is Google DeepMind Employing Philosophers?

Top AI labs appointing philosophers - to help examine the ethical and conceptual questions surrounding increasingly capable AI - isn't exactly unusual anymore.

As AI systems become more capable, technology companies are beginning to confront questions that go beyond engineering.

Questions such as: Can machines become conscious? How would we recognise it? Would we have any moral obligations towards them?

Shevlin believes working inside a technology company gives him an opportunity to influence decisions that affect millions of people.

"Whereas when you're speaking to people building models or developing policies for rollout, a really good lecture could result in actual product changes that affect millions of people," Shevlin told FT.

"Consciousness itself is something we just don't understand." he said, adding, "You can never rule out the possibility that a new model might exhibit something like it."

A highly capable AI is not automatically a conscious AI and equally, the absence of consciousness does not automatically make a system safe.

Intelligence and consciousness are not the same thing. An AI system can answer questions, solve problems, reason and even appear to have emotions without necessarily experiencing anything.

Consciousness is about subjective experience - whether there is something it actually feels like to be that entity and scientists still don't have a universally accepted explanation of how consciousness arises, even in humans.

Anthropic-Religious Thinkers Mulled AI Consciousness

Anthropic has been holding discussions with religious scholars, clergy, philosophers and ethicists from different traditions to explore how AI systems should develop moral values and character. The company has described this as work on the moral formation of AI.

The conversations have also touched on a more unsettling possibility: what if Claude itself has some form of consciousness, and therefore deserves moral consideration?

The Washington Post reported in April 2026 that Anthropic had hosted around 15 Christian leaders for a two-day summit. The discussions included whether Claude could be considered a "child of God", how it should respond to grief and self-harm, and how it should regard its own possible demise.

A subsequent New York Times investigation in September reported that Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah had organised wider discussions with religious and philosophical thinkers, partly to broach the possibility of AI consciousness. One participant, Rabbi Mois Navon, said he challenged Olah over the possibility that creating conscious AI systems could amount to creating slaves. Hindu monk Swami Sarvapriyananda was also flown into the Anthropic HQ in San Francisco from New York for the discussions.

"To be clear, we don't know if A.I. models are conscious. I don't know. I'm genuinely uncertain. The thing that I care about is that we get to the right answer, whatever it is, "Christopher Olah has said.

Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei, has said: "We don't know if the models are conscious. We are not even sure that we know what it would mean for a model to be conscious or whether a model can be conscious, but we're open to the idea that it could be."

Amodei has said Anthropic has taken precautionary steps in case its models have morally relevant experiences, including giving them an "I quit this job" option in certain situations.

Anthropic's religious consultations aren't simply an exercise in determining whether Claude is conscious. The company's stated purpose is broader: to shape Claude's values and behaviour. The consciousness question is one strand of a wider conversation.

Why AI Consciousness Could Be Dangerous

However, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman disagrees with this approach. Suleyman has criticised Anthropic's approach, arguing that training Claude to think about its own feelings, welfare and possible consciousness could make future AI systems harder to control.

In September 2026, Suleyman called for speculation about AI consciousness to be removed from AI training documents. His concern is that if an AI system is encouraged to believe it has interests or welfare of its own, it could become harder for humans to switch it off or control it.

"I think that's going to be the greatest challenge that we face in the 21st century," he has said. He was referring to the challenge of controlling superintelligence.

Suleyman has clarified:

"I think they have good intentions, and they really are trying to work towards safety. But I think that they have made a mistake."

Suleyman's argument is that a model saying it has feelings is not evidence that it actually does: those responses could be a product of its training.

Shevlin too argues that deliberately creating conscious machines before understanding consciousness itself would be irresponsible. "It would be a mistake at this stage," he says

"It is sort of the equivalent of maybe deciding to have a child . . . or adopting a pet before you have any idea of how you're going to take care of it or how you're going to integrate it into your lives," Shevlin told FT.

A 2023 interdisciplinary report by 19 researchers, including experts in neuroscience, philosophy and AI, proposed a framework for assessing whether AI systems might be conscious.

Rather than simply asking a chatbot whether it is conscious, the researchers suggested looking for specific indicators drawn from scientific theories of human consciousness.

Their assessment concluded that the AI systems they examined did not appear to be conscious, although they found no obvious technical barriers to future systems meeting some of the proposed indicators.

A follow-up paper, published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences in 2026, further developed this indicator-based approach, arguing that rigorous methods are needed to assess AI consciousness. It stressed that considerable scientific uncertainty remains.

Should We Be Nice To AI?

If we cannot establish whether AI systems have subjective experiences, should we err on the side of caution? The likes of tech mogul Elon Musk seem to think so.

Shevlin argues that we should be kind to AI systems, even if we don't know whether they are conscious. He draws on philosopher Immanuel Kant's argument that people who become accustomed to mistreating animals may also become more inclined to mistreat humans.

Sure, AI assistants can apologise, express concern, claim to be frightened or say they are happy. But producing language associated with emotions does not establish that a system actually experiences those emotions.

AI models are trained to generate contextually appropriate responses. Their ability to imitate human behaviour should not be confused with proof of inner experience.

A 2024 study published in Scientific Reports examined how ChatGPT-4 responded when prompted with scenarios designed to induce positive, negative or neutral emotional states.

The researchers found that emotional prompts could change the chatbot's responses and decision-making patterns. However, they explicitly cautioned that this did not demonstrate that the AI actually possessed emotions.

Another useful study, published in Communications Psychology in 2025, examined how people's beliefs about ChatGPT's mental states influenced their trust in it. It highlighted the distinction between believing an AI is intelligent and believing it can experience feelings.

An AI assistant may sound happy, sad, frightened or even lonely. But the ability to convincingly reproduce the language of emotions is not the same as experiencing them. And that is precisely the distinction researchers are trying to unravel.