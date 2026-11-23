Virginia and Oregon are suing Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other non-consensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it.

Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue. The lawsuits, being filed on Monday in state courts under consumer protection laws, seek damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.

The lawsuits accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in place while promoting its “spicy mode.” The lawsuits say that mode allows users to take an existing photograph of an individual and generate a sexual or nude image or video.

SpaceX was not immediately available for a request for comment outside business hours.

Virginia's lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted on X millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children.

The lawsuits come as states across the country have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and AI companies over harm they say the companies have caused to their residents.

In an interview with Reuters ahead of Monday's filings, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in the tech industry, including on artificial intelligence, which has faced relatively little federal regulation so far.

"In the absence of federal action, AGs have stepped into the breach," Jones said.

LAWSUITS STACK UP OVER GROK

SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say non-consensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok.

In the UK, lawmaker Jess Asato is suing SpaceX ‌after Grok users generated sexualized images of her. The company has denied the claims, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy.

In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing "where it's illegal." SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October.

Reuters found in early February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned ⁠the ​subjects did not consent. The company did not address detailed questions ​from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material.

SpaceX is suing at least two people in the US alleging they misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material.