US President Donald Trump has warned that all those who do not refer to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as "Super Intelligence" or SI will be considered an enemy of the state.

"The White House considers anyone that uses the term, 'Artificial Intelligence,' as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, 'Super Intelligence,' THE ENEMY!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump has been rallying for the name change in the wake of public fear and disdain for AI and also increasing calls for regulation from governments and stricter guardrails. In fact, he's said that the US has officially changed the name to SI.

Recently, when an X user asked Trump ally and SpaceXAI boss Elon Musk if he'll change the name of the company to SpaceXSI, the tech mogul answered in the affirmative. "Yes, we will make that change," he said.

Trump's rebranding effort also comes as an effort to show the fast evolving tech in a more positive light. Frontier AI development has come under increased scrutiny and criticism across the world as rogue AI agents have unlawfully accessed government websites and hacked company websites.

In the meantime, the White House has updated its website on AI, removing all mentions of AI and replacing them with SI. The website's domain however still remains ai.gov.

The US President has time and again rubbished AI fears as a "hoax." He recently held a luncheon with the who's who of the AI industry including OpenAI CEO Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk among others, and said the AI companies will self-regulate. This despite AI companies having called for government regulation themselves.

Trump is of the opinion that the US is currently the undisputed leader of the AI race and cannot afford to slow down frontier AI development, else it may lose to China. "Whoever wins AI, wins (the world)," he says.