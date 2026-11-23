US President Donald Trump hosted his third cryptocurrency gala on ⁠Sunday night, rewarding top holders of his own meme coin, even as the $TRUMP cryptocurrency's value has plummeted by around 90%.

The dinner guests included celebrities like Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, former NBA player Tristan Thompson, veteran boxer Floyd Mayweather and mentalist Lior Suchard.

The dinner comes weeks after the Republican Party was routed in the midterms, losing both the Senate and the House. Democrats have promised to investigate conflicts of interest involving Trump and his personal wealth during his presidency and push for legislation that would ban events like the meme coin gala dinner.

Trump's Cryptocurrency Gala

The event was held at Trump's golf club in Sterling, Virginia, the third such dinner by the US President. Access to a VIP reception with Trump was promised to the top 29 holders of the cryptocurrency, the dinner's website advertised.

The top four could obtain 18-karat gold Trump watches if they have at least one million Trump coins, worth roughly $850,000. The guests would not be able to privately meet with the president.

A similar dinner in May 2025 garnered interest from crypto moguls and other personalities seeking an audience with Trump, with people competing for the 220 open seats, as per the Wall Street Journal.

The value of Trump's meme coin has plummeted since then, and this event struggled to fill 185 seats, though it is now cheaper to buy the cryptocurrency and qualify.

The cryptocurrency briefly reached a paper valuation of $14 billion in January 2025, around the time of Trump's second inauguration. The per-coin peak of $TRUMP was around $74. It now trades below $1.

Similarly, First Lady Melania Trump promoted a meme coin called $MELANIA, which peaked at over $8 but trades at around 4 cents now.

Over half the digital wallets publicly listed as eligible for Sunday's dinner were tied directly to crypto exchanges that bar US-based users, indicating they ‌are linked to foreign nationals, as per an analysis of blockchain data prepared for Reuters.

Trump's Cryptocurrency Fortunes

Even as the value of the meme coin has plunged, leaving investors with steep losses, Trump has earned millions.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has made over $1 billion from his crypto businesses, financial disclosures released in June revealed. Over $500 million came from his World Liberty Financial business selling new crypto products.