Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has strongly rejected claims that he believes humans should give up their free will and decision-making powers to artificial intelligence (AI). Calling the suggestion "absurd", Amodei said AI must remain under human control and be governed through democratic processes.

In a lengthy post on X on November 25, Amodei clarified his position following a report suggesting that some people within the AI industry believe humanity may eventually have to hand over certain decisions to highly advanced AI systems.

According to TechCrunch, Amodei said he had consistently argued that AI should operate under legitimate democratic oversight. He stressed that society should not sacrifice human self-determination or democratic legitimacy in the name of efficiency or security.

The Anthropic CEO also drew a distinction between using AI to perform specific tasks and allowing it to take control of important decisions affecting society. He said AI could be used for activities such as driving cars, developing cancer drugs and writing software. However, this should not be confused with allowing AI systems to govern people or make decisions on their behalf.

Amodei raises concerns over AI developing itself

Amodei also addressed the risks associated with artificial intelligence systems becoming capable of improving themselves without human involvement. This process, known as recursive self-improvement, could allow AI systems to develop increasingly powerful versions of themselves.

He indicated that there may need to be limits on this process. Amodei said Anthropic does not expect it to be safe for Claude to develop successive advanced AI models entirely on its own without meaningful human supervision or understanding.

TechCrunch reported that Anthropic has already been using AI extensively in its research and development work. The company said in June that Claude had written more than 80 per cent of the code merged into its codebase.

This growing reliance on AI in the development of newer systems has raised questions about whether humans will be able to properly monitor and understand increasingly advanced technology.

Amodei aims at rival AI companies

Amodei also criticised rival technology companies for their public messaging around human control and AI safety. He accused some competitors of engaging in what he described as "vibes-based commercial and political positioning".

He argued that companies often speak about protecting human agency while continuing to introduce AI products that automate more tasks.

The comments come amid a wider debate among leading technology executives about how much control humans should retain as AI systems become more powerful.

Earlier this month, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said people should continue to have control over their future. Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang has also warned against handing society over to AI systems.

As TechCrunch noted, the disagreement highlights a growing debate within the technology industry. While AI companies are racing to develop more capable systems, questions about safety, accountability and human oversight are becoming increasingly important.