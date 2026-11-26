Behind every AI chatbot, weather forecast and complex scientific simulation are millions of mathematical calculations. One of the most important is matrix multiplication. For more than five decades, mathematicians have debated how efficiently this operation can be performed. Now, OpenAI says it has cracked the problem, claiming to have established the precise mathematical limit for multiplying large matrices. The breakthrough puts the minimum computational effort required for multiplying large matrices at an exact mathematical threshold of 2.25, potentially settling a question that has remained open since the 1969.

The result haas been published in a pre-print and is titled 'The matrix multiplication exponent is nine fourths'. Speaking about the breakthrough by an unnamed OpenAI model, the researchers said that it sets the upper and lower bounds for the computational complexity of multiplying square matrices over every field.

According to Interesting Engineering, the result goes beyond an earlier breakthrough published by OpenAI on October 2. The best bound in that result was 2.371177.

The matrix multiplication exponent is represented by the Greek letter Omega (ω). OpenAI calls the collection published online as "raw research data, rather than polished academic papers".

The breakthrough could change how mathematicians understand the limits of computing. Matrix multiplication is one of the fundamental operations behind artificial intelligence, powering everything from training large AI models to processing enormous amounts of data.

However, the finding does not mean that ChatGPT or other AI tools will suddenly become faster, or that computers will start performing calculations more efficiently overnight. The breakthrough is primarily theoretical, helping researchers understand the mathematical limits of how quickly matrix multiplication can be performed.

It could guide future research into algorithms, computing and AI, but the real-world application could take time.

Also, OpenAI's claim is yet to undergo independent peer review and verification.

OpenAI is not the first AI company to make waves in the world of mathematics. Google's DeepMind has already demonstrated that AI can do much more than solve textbook equations. Its AlphaGeometry system solved 25 of 30 challenging mathematical geometry problems, approaching the performance of an Olympiad gold medallist.