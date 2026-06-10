OpenAI Says It Has A Plan To Ensure AI Benefits Everyone, Not Just A Few

As the race to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) accelerates, OpenAI has laid out its vision for what should happen once such systems become a reality: their benefits should be shared by everyone.

In a blog post titled "Built to benefit everyone: our plan," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki argue that AGI-AI capable of performing most cognitive tasks humans can-has the potential to become one of the most transformative technologies in history. The company says that if this future arrives, its benefits should not be limited to a small group of companies or governments but made accessible to billions of people.

According to OpenAI, widespread access to highly capable AI systems would enable individuals to solve problems, start businesses, make scientific discoveries and create new products at a scale that was previously impossible. The company compares this potential shift to earlier technological revolutions that dramatically expanded productivity and economic opportunity.

The blog also presents a broader vision of intelligence becoming an abundant resource, with the cost of accessing it continuing to fall over time. In that scenario, people around the world could use AI much like they use electricity or the internet today-as a fundamental tool that powers work, creativity and innovation.

OpenAI argues that history shows transformative technologies often disrupt existing industries while simultaneously creating new opportunities. While acknowledging that AI will reshape many jobs, the company says broader access to advanced systems could allow more people to participate in and benefit from the resulting economic growth rather than concentrating those gains among a small number of players.

The post comes at a time when competition among AI companies is intensifying, with firms such as Google, Anthropic and xAI racing to build increasingly capable models. Debates around AI safety, regulation and control have also become more prominent as progress accelerates.

While the blog does not lay out a detailed roadmap for achieving its vision, it serves as a statement of OpenAI's broader philosophy: if AGI transforms the world as many expect, it should be built to benefit everyone, not just a privileged few.