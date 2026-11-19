We have never had more ways to stay connected - we can instant message with friends, video call them. We can even follow hundreds of people, join online communities and spend hours watching short-form videos - and AI will keep pushing us exactly what clicks with us.

Yet, a new global study suggests that digital connectedness may not necessarily translate into better well-being. In fact, it could lead to more loneliness, anxiety and depression.

Gallup, a Washington-based global analytics and advisory firm surveyed nearly 16,000 young people aged 15 to 22. The survey was conducted between May 28 and August 21, 2026 and was in collaboration between Gallup and Boston Children's Digital Wellness Lab.

"Short-form video scrolling is the only online activity associated with lower wellbeing, after controlling for other relevant factors," Gallup said.

Watch our quick take:

The Endless Scrolling Problem

72% of respondents said they frequently scroll through short-form videos. This was the most common online activity measured in the survey.

Frequent short-form video scrolling was associated with lower life evaluation, Gallup said.

Those who scrolled very often were more likely to exhibit high or very high digital attachment - 14%, compared with 4% among those who never or rarely scrolled.

However, Gallup found no similar relationship between long-form video consumption and well-being.

"In contrast, no relationship exists between engagement with long-form video content and wellbeing."

So the issue it seems isn't necessarily watching videos or spending time online, it's more to do with the format and nature of consumption.

So, Gallup created a digital attachment index using three indicators. These were- 1)Time spent on the platform used most often. 2) Frequency of online activity at night in bed. 3) How often respondents felt lost or naked without their phones.

The survey found a clear link between digital attachment and loneliness, as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression. Among young people with low digital attachment, 20% reported higher levels of loneliness, while 23% reported moderate-to-severe symptoms of anxiety or depression.

The figures rose significantly among those with greater digital attachment. Among those with moderate attachment, 30% reported higher loneliness and 35% reported moderate-to-severe anxiety or depression symptoms. The numbers climbed to 40% and 46%, respectively, among those with high digital attachment.

For young people with very high digital attachment, the figures stood at 42% for loneliness and 51% for moderate-to-severe anxiety or depression symptoms

Those with high or very high digital attachment were at least twice as likely to report higher loneliness as those with low attachment, the survey found.

"Young people feel pressured to stay constantly connected online to maintain friendships and avoid feeling left out."

Online Friends Vs Real Friends

Gallup found that 93% had a close in-person friend and just 37% had a close online-only friend. 41% rated their in-person friendships as high-quality, compared with 26% for online-only friendships.

Having a medium- or high-quality in-person friendship was associated with higher life satisfaction.

Online-only friendships showed no comparable benefit. In fact, respondents with online-only friends were more likely to report loneliness and moderate-to-severe anxiety and depression symptoms.

"Having an in-person friendship is associated with higher wellbeing, while having an online-only friendship is not," Gallup said.

To be sure, Gallup is not saying online friendships are inherently harmful or that they cannot be meaningful, it is reporting an association in its survey.

Social Media Isn't Necessarily Bad For Friendships

Its April 2025 survey of American teenagers found that 74% said social media made them feel more connected to their friends.

30% said social media helped their friendships, compared with just 7% who said it hurt them.

However, 45% admitted they spent too much time on social media, up from 36% in 2022.

So, social media can indeed help young people maintain relationships, feel included and communicate. The bigger question is whether those interactions are enough to replace meaningful offline connections.

According to the Gallup survey, the strongest factors associated with young people's life evaluations were actually offline. These included household financial circumstances, feeling safe at home, and quality of the relationship with their primary caregiver.

Gallup found that a combination of all these was associated with a 3.4-point difference in life evaluation on its 0-10 scale, compared with young people experiencing difficulties across all three areas.

Other positive offline factors included participating in group activities at least once a week and having a trusted adult outside the family.

Gallup's findings don't necessarily suggest that young people need to abandon their digital lives. In fact, they highlight something that technology cannot necessarily replicate - the value of meaningful relationships and experiences outside the screen.