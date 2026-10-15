Meta Spent Millions On Muse AI. A Chicken Sandwich Just Dethroned It

Meta's Muse personal AI app, which had held the No 1 position on the US iOS App Store's top charts since launching in early September, has reportedly lost its crown to Dave's Hot Chicken. The unlikely challenger appears to have benefited from a hugely popular free-slider promotional offer rather than any breakthrough in artificial intelligence.

The sudden change has sparked discussion on social media, where the battle for the top spot has become an amusing example of how promotional deals can outperform even the biggest technology launches in the race for app downloads.

For Meta, the timing is particularly notable. The company is pushing to turn its artificial intelligence investments into a new source of revenue beyond its traditional advertising business.

Meta's New AI Model Comes With a Price Tag

The App Store shake-up comes as Meta introduces Muse Wonder, its latest artificial intelligence model, which the company describes as its most advanced model for powering digital assistants.

According to Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang, the model was developed to improve the capabilities of personal and professional AI agents.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Wang said the model was designed to help AI assistants handle practical tasks more reliably, including booking restaurant reservations and checking availability.

The model, internally codenamed Watermelon, is part of Meta's broader effort to build AI systems capable of carrying out useful tasks rather than simply answering questions.

Want to Use Muse Wonder? You'll Have to Pay

Access to Muse Wonder through the Muse personal agent app comes with a subscription price.

Users will need to pay either $20 or $100 per month, depending on the subscription tier, to access the model.

The pricing strategy highlights Meta's attempt to establish a paid AI business alongside its advertising operations. While the company has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, subscriptions could provide a more direct way to generate revenue from its latest technology.

However, the competition for users is fierce, with AI companies experimenting with different pricing models and features to persuade customers to pay for increasingly capable assistants.

Can a Chicken Chain Beat Big Tech?

Dave's Hot Chicken taking the top spot does not necessarily suggest that consumers prefer chicken sandwiches to artificial intelligence. The restaurant chain's free-slider promotion offers a more straightforward explanation for the sudden rise.

Still, the contrast is striking: Meta is investing in advanced AI models and paid digital assistants, while a fast-food promotion has apparently been enough to push its app off the top of the charts.

App Store rankings can change quickly, and a temporary promotional surge does not establish long-term consumer preference or the relative quality of competing products.

The bigger question is how long Dave's Hot Chicken can hold on to the No. 1 position and whether Muse can reclaim its place once the promotional excitement fades.

For now, the episode offers a simple lesson in the attention economy: even the most sophisticated technology can find itself outpaced by the promise of a free meal.