Woman, 11-Year-Old Daughter Beaten, Allegedly Stripped In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh | Written by | Updated: February 27, 2019 11:10 IST
The assault in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari took place over a land dispute.


Hyderabad: 

A woman and her 11-year-old daughter in Andhra Pradesh were allegedly stripped, tied and beaten by a man and his aides. A disturbing video has emerged, that was shot and shared by their family member who stood helplessly as the mother and child were assaulted.

The incident took place in East Godavari district.

The video shows the young girl, who is naked, and her mother cowering as a man and two women stand over them. The mother and child scream for help as the group tries to drag them.

The assault took place over a land dispute.

The police have registered a case but denied the violation and stripping of the woman and her daughter.

