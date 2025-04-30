8 Dead In Wall Collapse At Simhachalam Temple In Andhra Pradesh

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Eight people died after a wall collapsed at Simhachalam Temple. The collapse occurred during the Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam. Injured individuals were taken to King George Hospital for medical care.

Eight people reportedly died and several others were injured after a newly constructed wall collapsed at the Simhachalam Temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival.

The wall, located along the Rs. 300 ticket queue, was reportedly built 20 days ago.

Rescue operations were immediately started with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams pulling devotees out of the rubble. The injured devotees were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment.

The cause of the incident remains uncertain.

"Preliminary, we have noticed that there was torrential downpour between 2:30 am and 3:30 am," said Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of Endowment Department, while speaking to news agency ANI.

"The downpour was accompanied by heavy winds. Heavy winds and huge gush of water flowing suddenly into this area caused this incident is our preliminary explanation. The wall is also surrounded by earthen revetment. Soil might have loosened. Because of the wind, pandals fell, that might have also contributed to loosening of soil," he added.

All the debris has been cleared. The rescue work has concluded.

Anitha Vangalapudi, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister and Disaster Management, reached the location to oversee the rescue and relief operation.

The Chandanotsavam festival, or Chandan Yatra, is celebrated on April 30. It is the only time of the year when devotees can see Lord Narasimha, usually covered in sandalwood paste all year.