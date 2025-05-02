Amaravati Back In Focus After 6-Year Break, PM Modi Relaunches Projects

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Amaravati project faced delays after the 2019 shift to YSR Congress Party. Prime Minister Modi is laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore. Chandrababu Naidu's return promises renewed focus and development for Amaravati.

Amravati was once the thriving capital of the ancient Satavahana dynasty and renowned for its Buddhist heritage. Nearly 1,800 years later, moves to revive it as a capital are in full swing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for projects worth thousands of crores.

A decade ago, in the wake of Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation, which resulted in the formation of Telangana and the loss of Hyderabad, the idea of reviving Amaravati as the new capital emerged. Today, after years of delay and political turmoil, the project is being rekindled with renewed central and state backing.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore. Of this, Rs 49,000 crore is earmarked for 74 major infrastructure projects in Amaravati, including the construction of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Secretariat, High Court, and residences for judicial officers.

The Vision That Was

Amaravati's re-imagining as Andhra Pradesh's greenfield capital was first spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's previous government in 2014. With Hyderabad going to Telangana during bifurcation, Mr Naidu proposed Amaravati as a futuristic capital, strategically located between Vijayawada and Guntur.

The previous Naidu government pooled more than 33,000 acres of fertile agricultural land from nearly 30,000 farmers across 29 villages. In exchange, the farmers were promised land plots post-development, along with monetary benefits and long-term prosperity.

Then, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took power in 2019, and the Amaravati project came to a halt. The new government questioned the sustainability and ecological consequences of pouring in state resources in one region. It proposed a controversial three-capital plan, with Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive hub, and Kurnool for the judiciary. This vision threw Amaravati's future into uncertainty and sparked widespread protests, particularly from farmers who had given up land in good faith.

Legal Challenges

There was a five-year lull between 2019 and 2024 regarding the project. Farmers filed legal petitions, held rallies, and formed groups like the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi to demand continuity of the original plan. Partially constructed buildings and abandoned plots became Amravati's image.

Key public infrastructure projects were stalled or shelved. International collaborations, including with Singapore and Japanese firms, have lapsed or scaled down operations.

The state fell into debt, limiting its ability to fund large-scale projects like Amaravati. A 2023 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) raised questions about expenditure patterns, inconsistencies in land allotments, and cost overruns in capital works. By 2019, more than Rs 15,000 crore had already been spent, with little visible progress.

A New Dawn

In 2024, Chandrababu Naidu returned to power with support from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing Amaravati back to mainstream. His campaign promised continuity, vision, and the need to honour commitments made to farmers and institutions.

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, addressing a meeting in Inavolu village yesterday, assured villagers and land contributors that development would now be inclusive. "Amaravati farmers' sacrifices resulted in the formation of the coalition government," he said, promising development of all 29 participating villages.

The state government is also eyeing additional land of up to 40,000 acres to expand the Amaravati plan into a megacity. The vision includes integrating adjacent municipalities like Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalli, and Mangalagiri, supported by upgraded transport infrastructure, including a railway line, outer and inner ring roads, and an international airport.