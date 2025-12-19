"Why Sabotage Andhra's Future": Nara Lokesh Targets Jagan Reddy's Party On Pleas Against IT Projects

TDP national general secretary and Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh criticised the filing of multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against major IT park projects in the state, describing them as deliberate attempts to derail job creation and harm the prospects of Andhra Pradesh's youth.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Lokesh said PILs had been filed against IT park developments by leading companies such as TCS, Cognizant, Sattva Group and now Raheja Corp in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that the opposition YSR Congress Party was behind these legal challenges.

"@YSRCParty has moved PILs against TCS, Cognizant, Sattva and now Raheja IT parks - projects that together mean over 1 lakh jobs for #AndhraPradesh. @ysjagan, why this hatred towards the future of our youth? Why sabotage AP at every step?" Lokesh posted.

The latest PIL has been filed against the land allotment for Raheja Corp's proposed IT park in Visakhapatnam. The petitioner, G Srinivasa Rao of the 'Society for Protection of Constitution,' was represented by senior counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who is the YSRCP State General Secretary and a former Additional Advocate General during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister.

Lokesh said the repeated filing of PILs against marquee investments sends a negative signal to investors and undermines Andhra Pradesh's efforts to establish itself as a leading destination for technology, innovation and high-quality employment.

He however assured that the NDA government in the state is committed to transparent, lawful and investor-friendly processes, and will firmly defend projects that create livelihoods and economic growth.

He pointed out that at the current juncture, Andhra Pradesh cannot afford politically motivated obstruction of development.

"The future of Andhra Pradesh lies in jobs, skills and growth. Any attempt to stall such projects is an attack on the aspirations of our youth," Lokesh added.