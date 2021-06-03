Urge Centre To Take Charge Of Covid Vaccination Drive, Jagan Reddy Tells Pinarayi Vijayan

Mr Reddy had observed that some state governments felt they were not getting enough vaccines. File

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to urge the Government of India to take responsibility for the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Mr Reddy's letter read, "As Chief Ministers, we speak in a single voice and urge the Government of India to take charge and responsibility of the vaccination drive."

Mr Reddy had observed that some state governments felt that they were not getting enough vaccines and floating global tenders was not getting desired results either.

Therefore, he wrote that "a centralised and coordinated vaccination supported by the states would lead to wonderful results for the people of India".