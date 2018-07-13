To Stop Child From Crying, Anganwadi Worker Stuffs Chilli Powder In Mouth

The incident reportedly took place on Monday in Krishna district's Bhushanagulla village in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: July 13, 2018 15:00 IST
The boy was crying not to go to the centre but the mother forcibly left him there. (Representational)

Krishna, Andhra Pradesh: 

In a horrific incident, an attendant at an Anganwadi centre allegedly put chilli powder in the mouth of a kid to stop him from crying.

The victim's mother, as part of the daily routine, left her son at the centre. The toddler was refusing to go to the Anganwadi centre, but his mother dropped him there while he was still crying.

After failing to calm down the child, an attendant named Kumari started shouting at him before she stuffed the boy's mouth with the chilli powder.

The locals and parents of children in the centre have complained to the officials. 

