Anganwadi Worker On SIR Duty Tries To Die By Suicide: Tamil Nadu Police

An anganwadi worker, who was involved in the work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, tried to die by suicide on Tuesday, triggering fresh concerns over workloads linked to the contentious exercise.

The woman, identified as Chitra, was rushed to a hospital and is currently stable, officials said.

Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

"We are investigating if authorities had threatened her and what triggered her to do this," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Officials said they are also verifying a handwritten note and a voice message -- both circulating widely -- purportedly recorded by her and addressed to her children.

However, there has been no official confirmation on their authenticity yet.

The incident comes at a time when revenue officials across Tamil Nadu have begun boycotting SIR duties, alleging heavy workload and inadequate training. They demand a month's salary as an honorarium and an extended timeline.

This development follows the reported suicide of an SIR employee in Kerala last week, which has added to the anxiety among field staff in Tamil Nadu.

Denying allegations that the ruling DMK is instigating protests linked to the survey, party MP NR Elango said, "These revenue employees are deemed to have come under the Election Commission, and they have flagged concerns to their bosses. The DMK has nothing to do with this... We have only moved the court."