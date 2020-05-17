Chandrababu Naidu Condemns Attack On Andhra Doctor, Demands Probe

Chandrababu Naidu also demanded an immediate arrest of the people who harassed. (File photo)

Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take responsibility for the inhuman treatment to doctor Dr Sudhakar in the streets of Visakhapatnam.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief condemned the attack on the doctor and demanded that "cases under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act be filed against the guilty persons."

"Seeing this attack on dalit doctor, society is lowering its head in shame. Tying hands and beating with lathis is condemnable. This is an attack on dalit community and on doctors fraternity," he said in a press statement.

Mr Naidu also demanded an immediate arrest of the people who harassed and made threatening phone calls to the doctor.

He further stressed upon the need for providing quality medical treatment to Dr Sudhakar "without subjecting him to further harassment."

The TDP Chief further stated that CM Jagan has targeted and suspended Dr Sudhakar only to cover up his "government failures" in controlling the coronavirus cases.

"A detailed probe should be launched into the attacks and harassment of doctor. Dr Sudhakar's phone call lists should be checked to find out who harassed him," he said.