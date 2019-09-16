Telangana Transport Minister Meets Kin Of Godavari Boat Tragedy

12 died, many missing after a tourist boat overturned in Godavari River

Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar this morning met the kin of those who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Kumar visited the Government General Hospital, Rajahmundry to meet the bereaved families.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.

Two helicopters and eight boats were pressed into rescue and search operation early this morning.

The update provided by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the rescue operation started at 5.45 am today. Gates of Dowleswaram Barrage have been closed due to the search operation.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident. All the boating services in the region have been suspended.

