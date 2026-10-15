Navy Espionage Case Accused Brought Back To India From Saudi Arabia

In a major development the Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell, in coordination with Central Intelligence Agencies, has secured the return of Kadari Srinivas, 31, an accused in an espionage case linked to sensitive defence information at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

He was intercepted at Delhi Airport on October 11 while returning from Saudi Arabia and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The espionage case was registered at Malkapuram Police Station of Visakhapattnam on October 12, 2025, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been initiated against Srinivas after investigators found that he was outside India.

"Srinivas and other accused, Bongu Ravi, were employed by TD Engineering Company at the Naval Dockyard, and Ravi allegedly came into contact with an unidentified woman using the name "Angel Payal" through Facebook in 2023 who claimed to work for a Dubai-based shipping company handling logistics for ships and crew worldwide,'' the investigator found.

The suspected woman allegedly influenced Ravi to share information about ships and submarines stationed at the Naval Dockyard in exchange for money.

''Ravi and Srinivas colluded in sharing details about the number of ships and submarines at the highly restricted defence facility,'' the investigator said.

It was further alleged that Ravi received significant money in his bank account from the woman and subsequently transferred Srinivas's share of the money to him.

A charge sheet has been filed against all three accused under the BNS and the Official Secrets Act, police said.

Ravi had earlier been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while the woman's identity remains unestablished in the press note.

The Counter Intelligence Cell said it had coordinated with Central Intelligence Agencies to facilitate Srinivas's return from Saudi Arabia.