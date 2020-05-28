Jagan Reddy's 1-Year Rule Made Andhra Bankrupt: Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu launched a blistering attack on the YSRCP government on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched a blistering attack on the YSRCP government on Wednesday, saying it had put Andhra Pradesh in a "bankrupt situation".

Stating that the one year of the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government was a "painful year", Mr Naidu said major projects like the Polavaram and a new state capital remained incomplete, and new taxes were imposed on the common people.

The former Chief Minister blamed the YSR Congress Party for allegedly targeting TDP cadres and their businesses by implicating them in "false cases", and putting them in jail "without reason or fault".

"YSRCP government's one-year rule has wrecked all sections of Andhra Pradesh politically, socially and financially, thus pushing the state economy into an irrecoverable, bankrupt situation," he said.

Mr Naidu was addressing a two-day annual political conclave, ''Digital Mahanadu'', via a digital platform and it was attended by over 14,000 TDP leaders and 25,000 activists, a party statement said.

According to Mr Naidu, the YSRCP government had not completed a single irrigation project.

Even the mega Polavaram project, of which 70 per cent of work was completed during the TDP regime, has been stalled and stuck in legal hurdles in the court.

The YSRCP-led government completes one year this month after coming to power in May last year by sweeping both the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The TDP leader called on his party cadres to strive hard with self-confidence to overcome the "present unforeseen political hurdles" to protect the interest of people and future generations.

He blamed alleged that the government's "retrogressive policies" caused huge loss of job opportunities to workers, youth and other sections.

The proposed Adani Data Centre, Reliance Electronics and other industries have moved out of the state, Mr Naidu said.

On the face-off over sharing of the Krishna river water between the state and Telangana, Mr Naidu suggested that the differences should be sorted to tap water resources for the benefit of people of both the states.

Regarding the building of Amaravati capital city, the TDP chief said stalling the work had affected farmers who had sacrificed their land for the project.

Farmers are now protesting braving hot summer amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of looting public money through sand, cement, mines and liquor scams, as well as corruption scandals in Srisailam, Simhachalam and Kanakadurga temples.

That apart, the ruling party allegedly imposed an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on the people in the form of new taxes and hike in power tariff and liquor prices, Naidu added.

He urged his party cadres to fight back "anti-development and retrogressive forces" in the state, and bring back its "past glory".