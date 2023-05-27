Jagan Reddy Was Informed About Uncle's Death Before Public: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was informed about the death of his uncle and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy much before the news became public.

The probe agency made the revelations in an affidavit before the Telangana High Court in response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

The CBI is probing the role of YS Avinash Reddy, who is a nephew of YS Vivekananda Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's cousin, in the sensational murder which took place nearly four years ago.

The development comes at a time when Jagan Reddy is in Delhi to attend Niti Aayog meeting and the inauguration of the new parliament building tomorrow.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the state.

The murder case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state CID but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.