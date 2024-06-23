Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu's Party Trade Charges Over Alleged Land Grab

Nara Lokesh posted on X pictures of YSRCP offices being built at various places in Andhra Pradesh

After the demolition of the YSRCP party office under construction in Guntur district on Saturday and notices to two more YSRCP offices in Visakhapatnam for allegedly being illegal, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh says similar violations are being discovered across the state.

YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has called it vendetta politics and said the demolition of the near-complete building showed how the regime is going to be over the next five years.

On Sunday, state minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh posted on X pictures of YSRCP offices being built at various places in Andhra Pradesh, and alleged the previous government led by Mr Reddy allotted 42 acres in 26 districts for 33 years for a nominal lease of Rs 1,000 per acre.

"Jagan, is Andhra Pradesh your grandfather Raja Reddy's property?" said Mr Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr Lokesh alleged Mr Reddy was building "palaces" with Rs 500 crore "looted" from the people.

"On these 42 acres worth more than Rs 600 crore, grabbed for your land thirst, 4,200 poor can be given house sites. With Rs 500 crore being spent on your luxurious palaces, houses can be constructed for 25,000 poor," Mr Lokesh posted on X. "What is this madness for palaces? Is there no end to your thirst for money?" he said.

The TDP alleged Mr Reddy built "palaces" for himself in nine cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and he was now building "palaces" for his party offices with public money and without approvals from the authorities.

The TDP alleged that 42.24 acres of government land in 26 districts were allotted for YSRCP's offices for a 33-year lease at a nominal cost of Rs 1,000 per acre. "The value of the 42.24 acres is Rs 688 crore while more than Rs 500 crore of public money is being spent to build these palaces," the TDP said.

The TDP claimed that permissions were not taken for YSRCP offices, except in Prakasam district. The YSRCP says between 2014 and 2019, the TDP government had allotted government land in 10 districts on lease for 33 to 99 years for Rs 1,000 per acre.

"If you do it, it's politics and if we do, it's land grabbing," reads a post on YSRCP's official handle on X. "Have you not issued a GO and built TDP offices across the state?" the Opposition party asked. It alleged the land for NTR Bhavan (TDP office) in Hyderabad was also allotted in the same way.

The YSRCP said if the previous government had resorted to a similar act, no TDP office would have remained in the state.

The under-construction office building of YSRCP at Seethanagaram of Tadepalli Mandal in Guntur district was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) authorities on Saturday.

The APCRDA had issued notice on June 10 to the YSRCP for taking up construction on the "illegally occupied" land of 870.40 sqm within the boat yard compound of the irrigation department.

The APCRDA said the previous government leased two acres, which was a boatyard and water body, to the YSRCP on a lease of Rs 1,000 per acre, per annum for 33 years for their party office. It was also alleged the party undertook construction without getting approvals from the irrigation department and the MTMC.

The YSRCP had filed a writ petition in the high court, seeking orders to the CRDA and MTMC not to take any coercive action against the building structure, until hearing was completed.

Claiming that the high court had ordered a halt on any demolition activity, the Opposition has slammed the government for violating the court's order. YSRCP plans to approach the court on Monday, seeking criminal action against those who carried out the demolition.

The Town Planning wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued show cause notices to YSRCP seeking an explanation over "unauthorised construction" of the party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli.

It was alleged YSRCP proceeded with the construction of G+1 building over a stretch of two acres at Yendada without permission from the authorities. Similarly, construction of the YSRCP office at Anakapalli was taken up allegedly without approvals, the government says.

YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath removed the notice pasted on the office at Yedanda. He said the land was allotted in 2022 and construction began in March 2023.

He said around Rs 13 lakh and Rs 30 lakh were paid to the government as taxes for plan approvals for the party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli, respectively.