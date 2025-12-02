Jagan Reddy Spent Rs 222 Crore On Air Travel In 5 Years As Chief Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Aviation Corporation Ltd (APACL) spent a whopping Rs 222.85 crore on air travel during former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's tenure from 2019 to 2024, newly disclosed records show.

The figures highlight consistently high expenditure over five years, including during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The year-wise expenditure, accessed by NDTV, is as follows:

2019-2020: Rs 31.43 crore

2020-2021: Rs 44 crore

2021-2022: Rs 49.45 crore

2022-2023: Rs 47.18 crore

2023-2024: Rs 50.81 crore

A category-wise analysis of the five-year total shows:

Fixed-wing aircraft charges: Rs 112.50 crore

Helicopter charges: Rs 87.02 crore (entirely paid to GMR Aviation Pvt Ltd for a single helicopter used from 2019 to June 2024)

Other operational costs (crew, handling, transport): Rs 23.31 crore

The revelation comes as the ruling Telugu Desam Party continues to highlight fiscal discipline under its own administration.

The TDP took to X to draw a stark comparison, contrasting the cost of tours undertaken by minister Nara Lokesh with the expenses incurred by Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to the TDP's post, Nara Lokesh's 18 months in office required no government funds for his helicopter and special flight travel, while Reddy's five-year tenure as Chief Minister amounted to Rs 222 crores.

"In 18 months as a minister, Nara Lokesh did not take even a single rupee from the government for helicopters/special flights used for his tours. In 60 months as Chief Minister, Jagan spent Rs.222 crores from the government treasury for helicopters/special flights used for his tours," TDP wrote on X.

18 నెలల్లో మంత్రిగా నారా లోకేష్ పర్యటనల కోసం వినియోగించిన హెలికాప్టర్/స్పెషల్ ఫ్లైట్ల కోసం ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి రూపాయి కూడా తీసుకోలేదు.

60 నెలల్లో ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా జగన్ టూర్ల కోసం వినియోగించిన హెలికాప్టర్/స్పెషల్ ఫ్లైట్లకు ప్రభుత్వ ఖజానా నుంచి రూ.222 కోట్లు చెల్లించారు.… pic.twitter.com/f5ucz3C4dr — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, in a related RTI response, it was confirmed that Minister Nara Lokesh personally funded all 77 of his flights to Hyderabad, incurring "no financial burden on the state exchequer."