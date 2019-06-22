Jagan Reddy Appoints Uncle As Chairman Of Tirumala Temple Board

YV Subba Reddy is Jagan Reddy's uncle and senior leader in his YRS Congress party.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appointed his uncle and senior YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Board, an official statement read.

Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh issued the government order, appointing him as chairman of the TTD board.

Subba Reddy, who is also YSRCP general secretary, will take charge as TTD chairman on June 22.

The other members of the TTD Board would be appointed soon, informed Mr Singh.

TTD chairman is a nominated post with cabinet rank and is considered a prestigious post.