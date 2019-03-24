Jagan Reddy 'Acting Innocent' Despite Pending Cases: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will vote in a single phase on April 11.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday claimed that despite 31 cases pending against YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the latter "acts innocent."

Addressing a rally in Guntur in Repalle, Mr Naidu said, "Jagan has filed a 48-page affidavit. 20 pages of it are about his criminal record. Another 20 pages are about his economic offences. Jagan is the only person with 31 cases. But he is acting as if he is innocent."

He further claimed that YSRCP leaders "tried to delete votes through Form 7 applications."

"Their conspiracy is exposed," he added.

Results will be declared on May 23.

