In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, The Worst Flood In 140 Years

A record 5.49 lakh cusecs of water has flowed through the Nellore barrage, said an official

Unprecedented rains over the last few days in the catchment area of Penna river In Andhra Pradesh have caused a 140-year record flow. Over the last few days, the Penna river got 2 lakh cusecs of water from Annamayya irrigation system upstream. A record 5.49 lakh cusecs of water has flowed through the Nellore barrage, said B Rajasekhar, special officer to oversee floods in Nellore.



The Central Water Commission has informed officials in Andhra Pradesh that this kind of flow is happening after 140 years. The last time such a huge flow happened was in 1882.



The flow of water has broken the National Highway 16, breaking down the Chennai-Kolkata road link near Kovvuru. The Highway has now been temporarily restored.

More than 35,000 people have been lodged in the 90 relief camps set up in Nellore.

There has been no fresh rain since yesterday, so there is no more threat of inundation. The focus is now on relief work, the authorities said.

Andhra Pradesh has been flooded by four-day rains that started last week, and cracks developed in one of the biggest water reservoirs in the state.

More than 20,000 people from 18 villages that could face a deluge if the bunds of Rayalacheruvu break, have been evacuated.

Rayalacheruvu abutting Tirupati is over five centuries old and was built by Krishnadevaraya. Irrigation officials brought in sandbags and carried out other repair works to ensure the bund does not break.



In Kadapa district, a bridge over Papagni river that connects Kadapa and Tadipatri towns collapsed under the impact of floods.

On Sunday, the spate caused heavy destruction, cutting down the main rail and road routes connecting the south and east.

The Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 had to be closed down for traffic in SPS Nellore district following a heavy breach of road at Padugupadu.

At least 17 Express trains were cancelled on the Chennai-Vijayawada grand trunk route as the flood overflowed on the railway track at Padugupadu. Three other trains were partially cancelled or diverted.