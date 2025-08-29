In Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu's Party Workers Protest Against Own MLA

Long-simmering internal conflicts within the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh's Singanamala constituency have erupted into a full-blown public protest. Today, a large group of TDP workers, referring to themselves as "Tammullu", meaning "younger brothers", laid siege to the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) in Bukkarayasamudram, protesting against the TDP's own MLA, Bandaru Sravani Sree.

The protest, which saw the cadre chanting "We don't want our MLA" and "Save TDP", is the latest and most visible sign of a deep-seated factionalism that has plagued the Singanamala party unit.

The tensions between MLA Bandaru Sravani Sree and a rival faction within the party are not new. Reports indicate the conflict has been ongoing for some time, with disputes over leadership, the appointment of mandal conveners, and control over party affairs.

The roots of this rift can be traced back to previous instances where the MLA was allegedly sidelined or faced humiliation from her party colleagues. In 2023, there were reports of Sravani being pushed by a party leader during a rally and also being denied a chance to speak at public meetings. These incidents pointed to an internal power struggle where different factions vied for influence within the constituency.

More recently, the conflict has been characterised by the presence of a "two-member committee" within the party, which has reportedly been at loggerheads with the MLA.

The infighting has been so significant that it has reportedly drawn the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has in the past reportedly admonished Sravani for skipping party events and not adhering to party discipline.

The immediate cause of today's protest was the removal of field assistants. The protesting TDP cadre claims these individuals belonged to their faction and were unfairly terminated from their positions. They see this move as a direct attack by the MLA on their influence and a sign of her apathetic attitude towards their concerns.

The protestors, by occupying the MPDO office and openly challenging their elected representative, are sending a clear message to the party high command. The "Save TDP" slogan on their banners highlights their belief that the current internal discord is harming the party's image and its future prospects in the constituency.

The situation presents a significant challenge for the TDP leadership, which must now intervene to quell the rebellion and restore order. The public display of disunity not only undermines the authority of the MLA but also risks alienating the party's voter base, which recently handed them a decisive victory in the 2024 elections.