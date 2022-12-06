Andhra Woman Killed By Lover, Locals Break Open Door To Catch Him: Cops

Guntur murder: The accused has been handed over to the police. (Representational)

An allegedly failed love affair led to the murder of a dental student in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused, a software professional, also allegedly threatened to commit suicide and cut his hand before the locals overpowered him late on Monday night. He has been handed over to the police.

According to the police, victim Tapaswi (20) was a third-year student of BDS in Vijayawada. She came in contact with Gnaneswar on social media two years ago. Their friendship turned into love but, over the past few months, differences had cropped up between them.

Ever since she had been avoiding him even as he tried to sort it out.

A couple of months ago, the girl lodged a complaint with the police in Vijayawada against him, following which he was "counselled" not to harass her.

The student was staying with her friend at Takkellapdu near Guntur for over a week now.

Knowing her whereabouts, Gnaneswar went to Takkellapadu on Monday night and tried talking to her.

Following a heated argument, he took out a surgical knife and slit Tapaswi's throat even as a frightened friend ran out of the house to alert the neighbours.

Gnaneswar dragged a bleeding Tapaswi into an adjoining room and locked it up before the locals came and broke open the doors.

He cut his arm on seeing the locals before he was overpowered.

They handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the bleeding girl was taken to a private hospital in Guntur, where she succumbed.

The Pedakakani police registered a case and launched an investigation.

