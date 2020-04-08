Born Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Two Babies In Andhra Pradesh Named 'Corona'

The doctors suggested both the families to name their children Corona. (Representational)

Two newborn babies in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district have been named 'Corona' after the novel coronavirus by their parents.

Their parents said they named the babies Corona as the children were born during the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 people worldwide.

Sasikala from Tallapalli village was admitted to the SF Basha Hospital, a private hospital in Vempalli town in Kadapa district, and gave birth to a baby girl on March 29. On the other hand, Ramadevi of Alireddypalli village gave birth to a boy on April 5 in the same hospital.

The doctors suggested both the families to name their children Corona as they were both born in an emergency situation, while the world is grappling with a crisis.

Dr SF Basha of the hospital said: "One woman from Tallapalli came to us on March 29. She was in labour pains. As it was an emergency, we had to operate. A baby girl was born... That couple agreed to name the girl as Corona Kumari."

The boy;s grandfather said: "My daughter had labour pains so we admitted her to the hospital. There she delivered a baby boy. The doctor suggested the name Corona Kumar. We accepted it."