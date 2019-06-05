Want To Retain 'Praja Vedika' As Office: Chandrababu Naidu to Jagan Reddy

N Chandrababu Naidu apprised Mr Reddy that he was chosen as leader of the Telugu Desam Party (File)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to declare the "Praja Vedika" as residential annexe of the leader of the opposition.

"Post assembly elections 2019, following the demitting of CM office, I have decided to retain the same private house, as per the agreed terms and conditions of the private owner of the property. Since Praja Vedika is located beside my existing residence, I am planning to retain it for official use," he said in the letter.

Mr Naidu apprised Mr Reddy that he was chosen as leader of the Telugu Desam Party to discharge his responsibilities as the leader of the opposition.

"I wish to continue the same arrangement that Praja Vedika be declared as resident annexe of the leader of opposition in order to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors and common public," he said.

Mr Naidu's TDP faced a severe loss at the hands of Mr Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.